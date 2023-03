SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring started the game on an 8-0 run and scored 41 of the first 48 points.

The Tigers’ defense forced turnovers in bunches. Shady Spring took advantage and quickly built an insurmountable lead.

Shady Spring won 104-35 and will host a regional final on Wednesday.

