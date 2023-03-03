Republican gubernatorial candidate talks tourism in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - We are still a little less than two years away from the inauguration of West Virginia’s next Governor, but already a number of candidates have announced they want the job.

House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, Sec. of State Mac Warner, Preschool owner Rashida Jones, Charleston auto businessman Chris Miller, and now the state’s auditor, J.B. McCuskey.

After announcing his intention to seek the seat on Tuesday, he sat down with tourism leaders in Fayetteville to listen and talk more about his plan.

“What I believe is we can make this government work for our young families. We can make this place the incredible growing heaven amongst the hills that everyone knows it should be.”

McCuskey is also a lawyer and former House Delegate who is campaigning on a pledge to put taxpayer dollars to better use. As Auditor, he said he has created a system of data collection that helps to identify problems in government spending.

“On almost everything from infrastructure to DHHR to our education system, I not only understand why we’re failing, but I’ve been able to develop a comprehensive and intuitive plan on how to fix those things so our government is doing exactly what it needs to do.”

He has a plan, he said, he just needs voters to help him put it into action.

“I grew up here. I was born here. Aside from God and my family, West Virginia is the single thing I work every day to try and help.”

Voters will cast their primary ballots in May of 2024.

To date, no Democrats have yet to announce they are entering the race.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.