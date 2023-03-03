Prominent local attorney to be laid to rest


By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A prominent Beckley attorney will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Kyle Lusk, who served clients across the region, was known across the coalfields as a hard-working attorney who fought for his clients.

Just last week, WVVA News interviewed after he won a jury trial in Fayette County where his client was acquitted.

When he was not working, Lusk helped special needs children and coached for the Special Olympics. With his colleagues, he also shared a passion for WVU sports and cared deeply for his martial arts community.

Friends are invited to say final goodbyes to Lusk during a service on Sunday at Blue Ridge Funeral Home in Beckley from 2-3 p.m. He will be buried across the street following the service.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

