New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new marijuana dispensary opened on Friday on North Eisenhower in Beckley.

This is Trulieve’s tenth location in the Mountain State. They opened their first West Virginia location in Morgantown just over a year ago, and now have dispensaries in Weston, Belle, South Charleston and Huntington to name a few.

The store in Beckley held a grand opening ceremony on Mar. 3.

The company’s Director of Retail, Heather Peairs, told WVVA that she and her team are excited to bring pain and anxiety relief to the people of Beckley, but adds that, most importantly, they hope to educate the community on medical cannabis.

“I think that that is the largest piece to this program is ensuring that all dispensaries, regardless of Trulieve, that we’re providing education for the people of West Virginia, my fellow Mountaineers, on what this relief does and why it’s beneficial,” Peairs explained.

Shoppers do have to have and present a medical card to purchase products at Trulieve; however, Peairs says anyone is welcome to come into the lobby to learn more about the program and how to obtain that medical card.

The Beckley location at 1000 North Eisenhower Drive is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit shop.trulieve.com to learn more.

