Mercer County leaders plan sidewalk improvements

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local leaders in Princeton said Thursday they plan to revamp deteriorating sidewalks around the Mercer Co. Courthouse.

That project was just one of a number in the works however, as city and county leaders said they hope to continue work toward improving walking access in the area.

“There are some people that want to walk for health reasons, and there are some people that have to walk because they have no other means,” said Craig Hammond, Director of the Bluefield Union Mission.

For the time being, public transit remains one of the best options for many without a car of their own to get around.

“The busses are actually really great. They’re always on time, the drivers are really friendly,” said Bluefield, W.Va. resident Adrienne Zeni.

Local leaders, however, said they’re working to ensure folks can get around the area without the need for a vehicle.

“These grants that we get through the West Virginia D.O.H., they are for ‘alternative transportation’ grants is what they are,” said Princeton City Manager Mike Webb. “So it’s people that want to walk in the community down to the small businesses, to the schools and to the different events that are going on in the city. It makes a big difference.”

Following what Webb said were multiple successful projects to improve walking access in the city, he and other local leaders said they don’t plan to stop there.

“It’s revolutionized the way we can get people that are having handicap accessibility to the interior of the courthouse and so-on. And unfortunately, crosswalks that we’re talking about, have been beat up for more than fifty years,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett.

Puckett added new and improved crosswalks and sidewalks are set to come to the courthouse in the next three to six months.

