Greenbrier West going to Charleston for first time in 36 years

Charmco, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the final set of 2023 regional girl’s basketball championships, the Greenbrier West Lady Cavaliers hosted the River View Lady Raiders for the Class A region three championship.

The Lady Raiders led at halftime 27-22 but in the second half the Lady Cavaliers stormed back to a 61-52 and make the state tournament for the first time since 1987. Hear from head coach Mark Agee after the team’s historical win.

Greenbrier West placed as the No. 4 seed in the Class A playoffs and will play No. 5 Webster County at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

