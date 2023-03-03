Greenbrier West going to Charleston for first time in 36 years

Lady Cavaliers defeat River View Raiders 61-52 in Class Region three championship
Greenbrier West going to Charleston for first time in 36 years
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charmco, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the final set of 2023 regional girl’s basketball championships, the Greenbrier West Lady Cavaliers hosted the River View Lady Raiders for the Class A region three championship.

The Lady Raiders led at halftime 27-22 but in the second half the Lady Cavaliers stormed back to a 61-52 and make the state tournament for the first time since 1987. Hear from head coach Mark Agee after the team’s historical win.

Greenbrier West placed as the No. 4 seed in the Class A playoffs and will play No. 5 Webster County at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Teddy Woods facing Felony Animal Cruelty
Ansted man facing felony charges in Fayette County
WVDOH truck driver one of two people injured in work zone crash
Richlands coach update
UPDATE: Tom Rife charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery

Latest News

Greenbrier West going to Charleston for first time in 36 years
Greenbrier West going to Charleston for first time in 36 years
Sydney Sheets signs to WVU Tech Softball
Sydney Sheets signs to WVU Tech Softball
Sydney Sheets signs to WVU Tech Softball
Sydney Sheets signs to WVU Tech Softball
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish