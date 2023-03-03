Greenbrier West going to Charleston for first time in 36 years
Lady Cavaliers defeat River View Raiders 61-52 in Class Region three championship
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charmco, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the final set of 2023 regional girl’s basketball championships, the Greenbrier West Lady Cavaliers hosted the River View Lady Raiders for the Class A region three championship.
The Lady Raiders led at halftime 27-22 but in the second half the Lady Cavaliers stormed back to a 61-52 and make the state tournament for the first time since 1987. Hear from head coach Mark Agee after the team’s historical win.
Greenbrier West placed as the No. 4 seed in the Class A playoffs and will play No. 5 Webster County at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
