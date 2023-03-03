Free adult Mechatronics course offered by Tazewell Count Public Schools

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Public Schools are now offering free night classes for mechatronics.

Mechatronics is the combination of mechanics and electronics. For this course the focus is mechanic welding. A field that the course’s instructor says has well paying jobs in our area.

“The starting salary is from $40,000 to $65,000 a year. There’s a lot of opportunity in this area in the industry. They’re looking for people and they can be hard to find,” said course instructor Ryan Lewis.

The course lasts 8 weeks and begins on March 13th. For more info call 276-988-5511, extension 2375

