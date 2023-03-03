FCHS hosts first Free Friday adoption event

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With shelters across the region at maximum capacity, humane societies are coming up with unique ways for their animals to find their forever homes.

On Friday, the Fayette County Humane Society (FCHS) held its first-ever “Free Friday” event. Normally, you are going to pay around $125 to take home that newest member of your family, but, on Friday, adoptions were free for older dogs or dogs that have been at the shelter for a long period of time.

“It’s not good for a dog to be here for a month or longer,” explained Kimberly Mitchell, Co-Director of the Fayette County Humane Society. “Some of them have grown up here. They’ve been here for six months or more...We’re trying to find a way that we can find these animals homes.”

Mitchell says several dogs were adopted at Friday’s event but that the shelter still has more than 40 dogs and puppies in need of a home.

To boost adoptions even more, FCHS will be having an event at Tractor Supply in Summersville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mar. 11. The shelter also hopes to host more Free Fridays in the future.

Visit Fayette County Humane Society on Facebook to learn more and see which animals need to be adopted!

