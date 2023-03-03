Cuz’s in Pounding Mill is back open for its 44th season

POUNDING MILL, Va. (WVVA) - There are many signifiers of Spring, one that is unique to Tazewell County is the re-opening of Cuz’s Uptown Barbeque in Pounding Mill.

Traditionally the eatery closed its doors for the owners to explore the world for new recipes.

“My husband and I used to travel a lot, I’m from Hong Kong,” said Cuz’s co-owner Yvonne Thompson.

Not only did the couple bring back new cooking methods on their travels, they also brought back some of the art that fills the wall of Cuz’s. The folk-art inspired paitings on the walls were created by Thompson’s husband who was an art history major.

The food offerings range from steaks to Thai curry with everything in between. The menu and the decor can both be described as eclectic.

The restaurant was started in 1979 by Yvonne and her husband Mike “Cuz” Thompson. Yvonne came to the area in the 70s to work for the Richland’s press after leaving Hong Kong and graduating journalism school. Yvonne met Cuz and starting setting down roots.

“Cuz’s is really our first kid,” said Yvonne.

Cuz sadly passed four years ago. When that happened long-time employee Mike Oder stepped in to help Yvonne run the business. We asked Oder what made him stay at Cuz’s since 1984.

“I enjoy cooking, the customers, and meeting new people all the time,” Oder said.

The business has seen hardship over the years.

“We went through two major fires, rebuilt and expanded. We went through the pandemic and had to close for almost three months,” Yvonne said.

But the people who work and dine here were ready to come back after each obstacle.

“It’s just a lot of perseverance . A lot of great staff who have been with us for more then thirty years,” said Yvonne.

New to the menu this year are beef short ribs and szechuan shrimp wontons.

Though Cuz’s menu changes, the love the community and the employees have for the eatery never waivers.

Cuz’s is located right off 460 in Pounding Mill. Their hours are 1pm-9pm Wednesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.