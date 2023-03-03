‘Cat in the Hat’ makes surprise visit to Beckley Elementary School

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students at Beckley Elem. School received a surprise visitor as part of ‘Read across America’ on Friday.

The one and only ‘Cat in the Hat’ stopped by to read ‘Yertle the Turtle’ by Dr. Suess, who also happens to be a close associate of Raleigh County Board of Education President Larry Ford.

‘Read across America’ is held each year at schools across the country to commemorate Dr. Suess’ birthday and highlight the importance of reading in education.

After story time, WVVA News caught up with kindergarten student Liam Harvey to find out more about his favorite Dr. Suess books.

“The Cat in the Hat, the Lorax, and the one he’s reading in there, Yertle the Turtle.”

Schools across the area celebrated the week by recognizing a different theme each day, from Pajama Day to Wacky Wednesday to Dress as your Favorite Animal.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.