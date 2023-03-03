BSU receives simulators for nursing program

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The nursing program at Bluefield State University is continuing to thrive.

The school held an open house this week to showcase its new simulation equipment.

The equipment was made possible through funding from Governor Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Program.

This program has incorporated innovative initiatives that include expanding facilities, a nursing summer boot camp as well as resources and tuition waivers for students.

The patient simulators can exhibit a variety of situations for nursing students.

Dr. Angela Lambert is the dean of BSU’s School of Nursing says these simulators can are invaluable to training young nurses.

“These are high fidelity mannequins,” said Lambert, “[They’re] really top of the line ones that incorporate crying , incorporate having seizures . They can set up scenarios where the student can see the heart rates actually go down and have to react to that. All controlled by the computer then the student needs to see what is going on with that patience.”

More information on the program can be found here:

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.