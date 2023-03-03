Bounce Zone in Claypool Hill is open for business

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLAYPOOL HILL, Va. (WVVA) - A new business just for kids recently opened its doors in Claypool Hill.

It’s called Bounce Zone. It features inflatables, arcade games and more. The owners opened the business when they noticed there aren’t a lot of places for younger children to play in the area.

“A lot of the parents have to drive to Bristol and other places. They want to be able to come here without driving long distances with small children,” said co-owner Tim Griffith.

Bounce Zone is located inside the Claypool Hill Mall. Their current hours are Friday 4PM to 9PM. Saturday 12PM TO 9PM. And Sunday 12PM TO 8PM.- but they plan to expand those hours very soon.

