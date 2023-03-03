Audio recording for school restrooms measure advances in W.Va. Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Legislature is closing in on passing its most recent attempt to protect students with special needs.

In recent years, some of those hired to teach and care for those students have been accused of abuse.

One of those children -- then the 9-year-old son of Craig Bowden. He was abused in September 2021 in a special education classroom at Holz Elementary in Charleston.

“He was slapped in the classroom and verbally abused and basically assaulted,” Bowden said.

Bowden has been fighting for his son and special education students like him ever since. This year, he is pushing lawmakers to place audio recording devices in special education restrooms.

Bowden told WSAZ NewsChannel 3 Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson of his son’s female classmate - forced to eat lunch and sit in the restroom as punishment.

“He very well could have been abused in the bathroom,” he said of his son. “There’s no way to know for sure because these bathrooms have fireproof doors. You can hear audio inside the classroom, but if that door is shut, you’re not going to hear a thing that’s going on in there.”

“How scary is that?” Johnson asked.

“It’s very scary. It’s a huge loose end. It’s the only dead spot - the bathroom is the only dead spot that is left in these classrooms to be able to properly surveil them,” Bowden replied.

That’s because lawmakers have already passed laws to require cameras in the special education classroom and requirements that video be monitored on a regular basis.

This year’s proposal would be limited to just audio recordings -- no video -- and restrooms in self-contained classrooms. Supporters believe other special education classrooms use public restrooms, where abuse would be more difficult to hide.

Amy Grady, R-Mason, is a senator and a third and fourth teacher. Her Senate Education committee advanced the proposal Thursday.

“It’s an extra layer of protection for them,” she told Johnson.

“If we’re putting microphones in bathrooms, what does that say about the people we’re hiring or the process by which we’re finding the people we’re hiring?” Johnson asked.

“A lot of the people that do this, unfortunately, are very intelligent and very manipulative,” Grady replied. “I think there are very few, you know what I mean, so the very few have affected this and made us say, ‘Well we have to do this just in case.’”

“We believe there are a lot of very good, very qualified people in these classrooms, but every crate has a bad apple in it,” Bowden said.

The proposal could cost taxpayers $210,000. That price tag will require approval from the Senate Finance Committee. After that, it could be taken up by the full Senate - and if there are no changes - on to Gov. Jim Justice.

