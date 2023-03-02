Woodrow Wilson and Princeton are Region three champs

Flying Eagles defeat South Charleston 65-40. Tigers defeat George Washington 36-34
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - The two teams that met up in the Region three section two title are moving onto the state tournament.

The Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles took on the South Charleston Black Eagles at home. The Flying Eagles flew from the start to a dominant 25 point victory, 65-40. Hear from sophomore Abby Dillon after the big win.

The Princeton Lady Tigers traveled to take on the George Washington Patriots and came away with the big upset victory 36-34.

The Lady Flying Eagles will be the first game of the Class AAAA tournament at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday March 7 against Spring Valley in the No.3/No.6 seed matchup. The Lady Tigers will play afterwards at 1 p.m. against Morgantown in the No.2/No.7 seed matchup.

