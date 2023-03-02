Wilderness Mountain Water Company expanding operation in Bland County

Wilderness Mountain Water Company.
Wilderness Mountain Water Company.(Wilderness Mountain Water Company)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Wilderness Mountain Water Company, an artesian water-based beverage manufacturer, is expanding its operation in Bland County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The governor’s team said the expansion will create 55 jobs.

The governor’s team says Wilderness will make significant modifications and upgrades to the former 3,300 Artesian Bottled Water Company facility purchased in February 2022, including new beverage equipment that will allow the company to create new products, increase production, and engage in product innovation and research development.

“We are thrilled that Wilderness can build on the assets of the former 3300 Artesian Bottled Water Company and expand product offerings that take advantage of the premium natural resources available in Bland County,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia’s accessibility to some of the country’s most populated metro areas makes it a prime location to get product to market quickly, and our success in food and beverage processing is evidenced by companies like Wilderness that have located here and continue to expand in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Bland County and the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
Richlands coach update
UPDATE: Tom Rife charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery
A Beckley ARH housekeeper is honored for his extraordinary efforts to help save a life.
Beckley ARH housekeeper’s quick actions help save a life
John "Lake" Eary Jr.
Father and son describe battle with rare disease

Latest News

Court Generic
Beckley man sentenced in firearms trafficking conspiracy
Bluefield Area Transit launches app
Bluefield Area Transit launches app
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Concord University holds “Nutrition Wellness Day” with WV Collegiate Recovery Network
Concord University holds “Nutrition Wellness Day” with WV Collegiate Recovery Network