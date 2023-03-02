Wilderness Mountain Water Company expanding operation in Bland County

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Wilderness Mountain Water Company, an artesian water-based beverage manufacturer, is expanding its operation in Bland County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The governor’s team said the expansion will create 55 jobs.

The governor’s team says Wilderness will make significant modifications and upgrades to the former 3,300 Artesian Bottled Water Company facility purchased in February 2022, including new beverage equipment that will allow the company to create new products, increase production, and engage in product innovation and research development.

“We are thrilled that Wilderness can build on the assets of the former 3300 Artesian Bottled Water Company and expand product offerings that take advantage of the premium natural resources available in Bland County,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia’s accessibility to some of the country’s most populated metro areas makes it a prime location to get product to market quickly, and our success in food and beverage processing is evidenced by companies like Wilderness that have located here and continue to expand in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Bland County and the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

