West Virginia spring fire season begins, restrictions return

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual spring fire season marks the return of burning restrictions.

The restrictions prohibit open burns between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Regulations include:

  • Burning is prohibited during fire season from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If burning has occurred during permitted hours, the fire must be completely extinguished by 7:00 a.m.
  • All fires must have a ring or safety strip.
  • The safety strip itself must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide.
  • Fire must be attended until completely extinguished.
  • Only vegetative materials such as leaves, brush and yard clippings are permitted to be burnt.
  • Spark-throwing machinery such as power shovels or sawmills operating on land subject to fire must contain an adequate spark arrestor.
  • Inflammable waste disposal areas must annually remove all grass, brush, debris, and other inflammable material adjacent to disposal areas to provide adequate protection, preventing the escape of fire to adjacent lands.

The Division of Forestry has issued burning guidelines on its Additional burning guidelines are on the Division of Forestry’s website.

The assistant state forester said the state’s DOF has responded to over 160 fires so far this year.

Statewide burning restrictions will remain in effect until the close of the spring fire season on May 31.

