Police asking for help to find suspects accused of breaking into elementary school

Police in Mingo County are asking for your help to identity the suspects in this picture. They...
Police in Mingo County are asking for your help to identity the suspects in this picture. They are accused of breaking into an elementary school and stealing money.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One West Virginia sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find several individuals accused of breaking into an elementary school.

Officials say the suspects broke into the Kermit Pre K-8 school around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

We’re told they were inside the building for nearly 30 minutes before stealing money collected from a basketball game.

If you have any information about who these people are, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-235-0300 or message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
Richlands coach update
UPDATE: Tom Rife charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery
A Beckley ARH housekeeper is honored for his extraordinary efforts to help save a life.
Beckley ARH housekeeper’s quick actions help save a life
John "Lake" Eary Jr.
Father and son describe battle with rare disease

Latest News

Concealed carry
Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department to hold conceal carry class
Gayle Oaks
Oaks steps in as general manager of Theatre West Virginia
Power outage
Planned power outge set for city of Bluefield
Court Generic
Beckley man sentenced in firearms trafficking conspiracy
Bluefield Area Transit launches app
Bluefield Area Transit launches app