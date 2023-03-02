Police asking for help to find suspects accused of breaking into elementary school

MINGO COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One West Virginia sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find several individuals accused of breaking into an elementary school.

Officials say the suspects broke into the Kermit Pre K-8 school around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

We’re told they were inside the building for nearly 30 minutes before stealing money collected from a basketball game.

If you have any information about who these people are, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-235-0300 or message them on Facebook.

