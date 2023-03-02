Planned power outge set for city of Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield and Appalachian Power put out a statement to warn residents of a planned power outage scheduled for Saturday, March 4 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

According to the statement, “The outage is projected to last approximately15 minutes.”

The areas effected will be 1320 Bland St., 200 Rogers Street, 601 Commerce St, 500 Bland St., Scott St., 400 Commerce St., 405 Raleigh St., 101 Bluefield Ave., Raleigh St., 901 W. Ridge St., Bluefield Ave., 1626 Bluefield WV., 418 Federal St., Federal St., 514 Scott St., Raleigh St., Bland St., 1672 Bluefield Ave., 1658 Bluefield Ave., Bland St., 1612 Bluefield Ave., 412 Federal St., 100 Princeton Ave., 1600 Bluefield Ave., Ramsey St., Duhring St., Princeton Ave., Cherry St., 200 Federal St., 1400 Bluefield Ave., 320 Federal St.

For questions or more information, contact Appalachian Power at 1-800-982-4237.

