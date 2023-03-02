Oaks steps in as general manager of Theatre West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Theatre West Virginia (TWV) has named its new general manager. This news comes after former manager Scott Hill announced his retirement earlier this year.

After weeks of searching for the perfect fit, the theatre’s board has given the role to Gayle Oaks, who officially stepped into the position this week.

Before taking the spot of general manager, Oaks was working as a pharmacy technician at the Beckley VA, but don’t be confused, she is no stranger to theater. In fact, she is the founder of the Beckley Children Theatre Ministry.

She says that background will serve her well as she moves forward as manager.

“I said if I could ever get paid to do theater work, I would jump on it in a heartbeat,” Oaks shared. “It’s my dream job and this opportunity became available and, yeah, God opened the door, and I walked through...”

Theatre West Virginia will be performing two fan favorites this upcoming season: “The Rocket Boys” and “Hatfield and McCoys.” In the future, Oaks says she hopes to widen the theater’s range and incorporate more Broadway productions.

In the meantime, the Cliffside Amphitheater in Grandview will be undergoing some renovations. Some changes are already underway, and Oaks says more improvements are on the horizon.

Oaks will continue to oversee the Beckley Children Theatre Ministry in tandem with TWV.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.