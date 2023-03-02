Mudslide causes mud to creep onto Ingleside residents property

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents in Ingleside are still dealing with a mudslide along Ingleside Road. On Thursday the road was closed from heavy rain from Wednesday night which caused more mud to get onto the roadway. One resident highly affected by the slide says mud from it is getting into his yard.

Dewey Dillon says the cause of the mud getting into his yard is from the slide and a drainage pipe being used to get rid of the mud from the roadway. Dillon says he’s lived at his home on Sally Road all his life. He says over the past three years he’s been in a constant battle with the mud.

Dillon says mud previously consumed his front yard which sits just below Ingleside Road. He says he put up hay bales to stop the mud. Adding that it’s worked for the most part but it’s finding new ways onto other parts of his property.

Dillon says he’s tried reaching out to the West Virginia Division of Highways over the years but says nothing has been done to help. He’s hoping someone with the state can address the problem so the road can stay open and mud stays out off of his property.

“I just wish I could get some help down here you know. Not once have they come down here and even asked to help with anything. You know it’s like they work right above you and staying on top of the hill, you can see my whole property,” said Dillon.

WVVA did reach out to the WVDOH to see if anything could be done to help Dillon’s situation. We received the information below from media representative Jennifer Dooley.

“I spoke with Ryland Musick, District 10 Engineer, who provided the following information. The entire mountainside has been impacted by previous mudslides, originating far above the road. Our District 10 forces have visited and spoken with a resident who lives near the slide, and whose property is also receiving mud from the mountain. Crews are on the scene daily, and a super silt fence has been used to hold back some of the mud, but the slide has not yet dried out. Ingleside Road is closed at this time, and the District continues to evaluate it daily.”

