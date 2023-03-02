MCTEC’s Agriculture Program teaches students about the food chain

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Agriculture Program at the Mercer County Technical Education Center offers students many ways to learn including hands-on lessons in their student led greenhouse. The greenhouse incubates a variety of crops including tomatoes, strawberries and cabbage.

It’s also home to their livestock, chickens and turkeys. The instructor says it’s important the younger generation understands the food chain from farm to table.

“If the last couple of years haven’t taught us anything about our food source. You know with going to the grocery store and seeing prices maybe even an entire meat counter being empty. It has made us realize how important local food is for security,” said Agriculture Teacher, Angie Fisher.

Fisher says the program has made big improvements in the last few years. The program was awarded grants to purchase machinery to help with production in the greenhouse in the last two years.

Students in the enclosure are assigned specific roles. They’re given responsibilities in areas like hydroponics and with their poultry.

“We spend times with the baby chicks and the ones outside. We feed them and pretty much everything. We just go feed them, sometimes we clean the cages and stuff out,” said Princeton High School Senior, Emily Swiger.

“It’s mostly about water. So what it does is it plants the plants for you and it grows all plants. I put fertilizer and all the nutrients and it builds up all the plants,” said Montcalm High Senior, Makayla Carden.

Students in this class also get the chance to be a part of groups like future farmers of America and take field-trips to local farms. Last week two class members got the opportunity to attend the Small Farm Conference in Charleston, West Virginia.

“It was really fun. We experienced a bunch of different plants and meetings. We also visited a Winter Blues Festival which was really cool,” said Montcalm High School Junior, Kelly Pilkins.

Program teacher Angie Fisher says any high school student is welcome to enroll in the class. Adding even if you don’t want to pursue a career in agriculture, the class will teach you many life skills.

Fisher says any student interested in the class should speak with their guidance counselor at their respective schools to get the specifics about enrolling.

