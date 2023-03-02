Mainly dry today before rain moves back in tonight and tomorrow

Showers are moving out of our region and most of the day looks dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler today, but still above average, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

More rain will move into the region late tonight. The rain could be heavy at times and localized flooding cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s for most.

Rain will continue to fall throughout the early morning hours of Friday. Then we’ll dry up with a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day. Friday afternoon/evening is when a powerful cold front will swing through bringing a line of rain and some embedded thunderstorms with it. Heavy downpours and damaging winds are possible as that line moves through.

Gusty winds are expected all day long Friday and into Saturday morning. A WIND ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING FOR THE ENTIRE REGION FOR WIND GUSTS UPWARDS OF 45-55 MPH. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.

Cooler air will filter in behind our cold front. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s and low 40s on Friday night and we’ll stay in the 40s on Friday. We could see a few spotty rain/snow showers Friday night/Saturday morning, but most will stay dry.

We’ll climb into the 50s on Sunday and the 60s by Monday. Dry conditions are expected both days as we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

