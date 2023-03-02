High winds, heavy rain, and severe storms possible Friday

STRONG LOW PRESSURE (WVVA WEATHER)

A strong area of low pressure moving into the Ohio Valley will bring unsettled weather to wrap up the work week. We’ll see cloud cover thicken up tonight, and rain will develop late as the warm front part of this system rides through the area. Locally heavy downpours will be possible, especially between midnight tonight and 8 AM Friday morning. Localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out. Temps will hover in the 40s and 50s overnight, and we’ll start to get breezy as well.

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will really pick up Friday, and we look to get gusty throughout the day as the cold front part of this low moves toward us.

Wind Gusts (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the ENTIRE WVVA VIEWING AREA TOMORROW. Wind gusts could hit the 50-60 MPH range at times, which could lead to sporadic power loss and tree/roof damage. Though we look drier for the first part of the day, rain chances will rise again by the afternoon as the cold fronts slides in.

WIND ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to see scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, from roughly 4PM-sundown.

SEVERE WX OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

With enough wind energy present, a few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds and torrential rain will be the main threats, but isolated, weak rotation/even tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out.

STORMS POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will hover in the 50s Friday, eventually dipping into the 30s for most Friday night. Winds will shift direction out of the NW into the first part of the weekend, so we look chilly, but drier on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s-low 50s. A few flakes could pop up at higher elevations, but most will be partly cloudy Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be mild and dry to start next week, before another cool-down ensues...STAY TUNED!

