In Focus Preview: Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care

The full episode airs Sun. March 5 at 9 a.m.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this Sunday’s edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care in Richlands, Virginia.

This week’s guests include Tammie Vencill, the agency administrator, Kristen Thompson-Whitt, a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) for hospice, and Sara Ellis, the FNP and Director of palliative care. The guests will explain what hospice and palliative care are (and the differences between the two), what services Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care offers, what areas Legacy covers and more.

Getting in touch with Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care:

If you’d like to get in touch with Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care, you can call toll free at 1-866-596-9181. The local number is 276-596-9181.

The address is: 1963 Second St. Richlands, Virginia.

You can visit the website here.

When can I watch this edition of In Focus?

It will air on WVVA at 9 a.m. on Sunday March 5.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

