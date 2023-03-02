Dr. Seuss celebrations planned at Craft Memorial Library and other local locations

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Dr. Seuss’s legacy continues 33 years after his death. Thursday is “Read Across America Day,” a holiday the intentionally coincides with the birthday of the man who gave the world The Cat in the Hat. It’s observed on whichever school day falls nearest to Dr. Seuss’ birthday. We spoke with some people in the Two Virginias about what makes Seuss’ impact so enduring.

“Because he has a tendency to relate to children. He can make these crazy sounds which rhyme, but at the end of the story, it makes sense... and it makes the children feel like, ‘well, he’s talking about me...’” says Tina Hunt, who says her favorite Seuss book used to be Green Eggs and Ham but is now One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”

“They go from being read the book, to then reading the book to their children. I think it grows some type of familiarity,” says Valarie Jaffett, whose favorite Seuss book is Oh, the Places You’ll Go.

There will be a number of celebrations in schools and libraries across our region. Craft Memorial Library marks Dr. Seuss Day Thursday at 4:00 pm. It will include Seuss-themed games, skit performances, and snacks. However, the celebrations at this location will continue far beyond March 2nd.

“We do it for the whole month, so we’re going to have our online story times to be Dr. Seuss for the whole month...” says Suzette Sims, the Program Services Coordinator at Craft Memorial Library whose favorite Seuss book is The Lorax, “…Different members of the Rotary club are going to be guest readers for us, and they each picked out a Dr. Seuss book that they liked and they’re going to be reading it.”

Some other Seuss-themed celebrations in the area include a week-long observance at Graham Intermediate School. There’s a Cat in the Hat meet and greet at Cedar Bluff Elementary School Thursday and at Tazewell Primary School on Friday. Princeton Public Library will be holding its own Seuss Birthday Bash this Friday at 11:00 am.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.