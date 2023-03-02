Concord University holds “Nutrition Wellness Day” with WV Collegiate Recovery Network

Statewide and student organizations partnered to share facts about health
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network held a Wellness Day event at Concord University to help promote healthier lifestyles among college students. The group partnered with CU Prevention and Recovery Organization, or CU PRO, to help better inform students about the foods they eat.

“We’re promotion nutritional wellness, we’re providing fact sheets... what fatty foods are... how to drink enough water, all the things that go with nutrition we are trying to promote that...” says Brandon Whitehouse, a Collegiate Recovery Coach at Concord University.

“Most, most of the time... here in college, they don’t really talk about... our nutrition unless you’re taking the classes – and most people only take that for, like, one semester and then done. So, yeah, we’re just here to remind people, ‘take care of yourself,’” says Dazhuan Giles, a CU PRO Representative.

Whitehouse adds, the WV Collegiate Recovery Network holds events on a weekly basis at Concord University. Those events tackle a variety of topics including helping students dealing with substance abuse.

