Bluefield and Wyoming East earn spots in the sectional championship game

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield and Wyoming East will run it back in the sectional championship game.

Wyoming East survived arch-rival, Westside in Wednesday’s semifinal and Bluefield cruised past Summers County.

The Beavers and Warriors will play at Brushfork Armory on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00.

