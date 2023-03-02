Bluefield and Wyoming East earn spots in the sectional championship game

Warriors beat Renegades, Beavers top Bobcats
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield and Wyoming East will run it back in the sectional championship game.

Wyoming East survived arch-rival, Westside in Wednesday’s semifinal and Bluefield cruised past Summers County.

The Beavers and Warriors will play at Brushfork Armory on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00.

