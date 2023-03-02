Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department to hold conceal carry class

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department will be hosting a concealed carry weapon class on March 25 and April 8 from 9 a.m. to 21 p.m. pending permitting weather conditions.

A Facebook post from Bluefield Police said that they will be accepting the first 35 participants on both dates, and it will be $25 per person. They are not offering pre-registration, so it will be first come, first serve. Participants are required to bring their own handgun and a minimum of 50 rounds of ammunition.

“The class will be held at our Police Range located directly behind Mitchell Stadium off of Stadium Drive in Bluefield, W.Va. Upon completion of the class, you will receive a certificate enabling you to apply for your conceal carry license,” said the post.

