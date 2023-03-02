Bluefield Area Transit launches app

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a new way to buy bus passes for Bluefield Area Transit. It’s an app for your smartphone called, “Token Transit.”

Just open up the App Store or Google Play Store on your phone, search for “Token Transit,” and download the app.

From there, you’ll enter your phone number and receive a verification code. Just enter that code and you’ll be able to find “Bluefield Area Transit’ and purchase a bus pass.

There’s an option for one day, two weeks and a month.

If you’re having any trouble, you can reach out to Bluefield Area Transit at (304)327-8418.

