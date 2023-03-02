Bluefield Area Transit launches app

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a new way to buy bus passes for Bluefield Area Transit. It’s an app for your smartphone called, “Token Transit.”

Just open up the App Store or Google Play Store on your phone, search for “Token Transit,” and download the app.

From there, you’ll enter your phone number and receive a verification code. Just enter that code and you’ll be able to find “Bluefield Area Transit’ and purchase a bus pass.

There’s an option for one day, two weeks and a month.

If you’re having any trouble, you can reach out to Bluefield Area Transit at (304)327-8418.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
Richlands coach update
UPDATE: Tom Rife charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery
A Beckley ARH housekeeper is honored for his extraordinary efforts to help save a life.
Beckley ARH housekeeper’s quick actions help save a life
John "Lake" Eary Jr.
Father and son describe battle with rare disease

Latest News

Court Generic
Beckley man sentenced in firearms trafficking conspiracy
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Wilderness Mountain Water Company.
Wilderness Mountain Water Company expanding operation in Bland County
Concord University holds “Nutrition Wellness Day” with WV Collegiate Recovery Network
Concord University holds “Nutrition Wellness Day” with WV Collegiate Recovery Network