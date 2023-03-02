Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard is a restaurant that is famous in this community for its “frozen custard,” a treat like ice cream but denser. And then there’s the hot dogs here. To borrow a line from Tony the Tiger, some say, “they’re great!”

“I think it’s a really great place. They have awesome food, they have the best hotdogs here, and, I think, overall, that they should stay open all year, and it’s one of my favorite places,” says Haley Mills, a Princeton resident in line at the restaurant.

It’s out with Berkshire’s and in with Evan’s Sweets. They just reopened after taking their annual winter break. It’s not just a name change, Evan’s Sweets has an upgraded menu. It was includes things like spicy coleslaw and waffle fries in addition to their classic fare.

“The owner, she had a grandchild fairly recently, and she decided she wanted to name the store after him, Kelly Dees, General Manager at Evan’s Sweets, “We have a lot of the same stuff, but we did add coffees and lattes to the menu. We also have acai bowls, supposed to be a healthier option...”

Dee adds, there are also some new décor changes to match the new name, including a new jukebox featuring music from the 50s and 60s.

Their flavor of the week is sticking around. This week’s is “peanut butter.” If you are interested in trying Evan’s Sweets for yourself, they’re open from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm on Rogers Street. However, come April, they will open earlier, beginning their day at 7:00 am, and they will start serving bagels.

