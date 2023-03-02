Beckley man sentenced in firearms trafficking conspiracy

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man was sentenced to nine months in prison and nine months on house arrest with electric monitoring, followed by three years of supervised release for his transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident and admitted to having a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philidelphia.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Brandon Lawson “admitted to transferring a Ruger, Model LC9S, 9mm pistol to trafficking conspiracy ringleader Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” in Beckley on March 11, 2021. Lawson further admitted to aiding and abetting his spouse, Megan Bickford, 34, of Oak Hill, in the illegal purchase of firearms for the trafficking conspiracy during 2020 and 2021.”

Three of the firearms that Lawson purchased were found at different crime scenes by Philidelphia police.

Lawson was among 18 defendants that pleaded guilty to the firearms trafficking.

