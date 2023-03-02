Athens Elementary School students celebrate National Read Across America Day with science.

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Athens Elementary School celebrated Read Across America Day in a different way.

Students read Dr. Seuss’ Ten Apples Up on Top and participated in grade appropriate STEM activities.

STEM is an acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

With a fully connected world, the goal for these activities is to teach children the importance of reading through science.

Sarah Brown, Mercer County 4-H: “As we transition into a society that is even more dependent on technology and mathematics it’s really important to get hands on activities that will let kids learn about these things at an early age.”

The younger kindergarten students used Play-Doh to create apples.

They experimented stacking them up, starting out small, then attempted to go higher than ten apples.

The older students built bridges out of wooden planks.

First, the students sketched out their grand designs on paper.

After that, they began building those designs.

Once they were built, they were given balloons filled with rice to simulate apples, and tried to see how many they could fit on their bridges.

Afterwards the students evaluated how they did, and thought about what they could’ve done differently.

4th grader Olivia Brown says she would probably build it higher and wider.

While Max Adkins says if you’re going to try and fit more cars you would like it to be bigger to fit more capacity.

Using literature helps tie together the four principals of STEM, making it easier for younger minds to understand.

National Read Across America Day is held every march 2nd on Dr. Seuss’ birthday

