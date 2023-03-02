Ansted man facing felony charges in Fayette County

Teddy Woods facing Felony Animal Cruelty
Teddy Woods facing Felony Animal Cruelty(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Teddy Woods, of Ansted, has been charged with Felony Animal Cruelty.

A statement from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said, “On February 27, 2023, deputies were dispatched to Ansted for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the caller told deputies they had watched a neighbor viciously beat his dog with a pipe and his fists. They stated they attempted to plead with the man to stop harming the dog when he responded that it was his dog, he will do what he wants & he would return later to kill the dog, and then he left the area.”

After Animal Control was contacted, the dog was seized and taken to Oak Hill Animal Hospital.

There the dog’s injuries were evaluated, and it was determined that the dog had a severely broken pelvis requiring surgery and a multitude of other injuries.

Fridley added, “The expected cost of the surgery and care for the dog is approximately $5,000. If you would like to help, please contact the Fayette County Humane Society on their Facebook page or by phone, at (304)574-2722.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
Richlands coach update
UPDATE: Tom Rife charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery
A Beckley ARH housekeeper is honored for his extraordinary efforts to help save a life.
Beckley ARH housekeeper’s quick actions help save a life
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County

Latest News

Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
The full episode airs Sun. March 5 at 9 a.m.
In Focus Preview: Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care
Building bridges was one of the activities on Thursday.
Athens Elementary School students celebrate National Read Across America Day with science.
Athens Stem
Athens Stem