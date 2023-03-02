Ansted man facing felony charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Teddy Woods, of Ansted, has been charged with Felony Animal Cruelty.

A statement from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said, “On February 27, 2023, deputies were dispatched to Ansted for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the caller told deputies they had watched a neighbor viciously beat his dog with a pipe and his fists. They stated they attempted to plead with the man to stop harming the dog when he responded that it was his dog, he will do what he wants & he would return later to kill the dog, and then he left the area.”

After Animal Control was contacted, the dog was seized and taken to Oak Hill Animal Hospital.

There the dog’s injuries were evaluated, and it was determined that the dog had a severely broken pelvis requiring surgery and a multitude of other injuries.

Fridley added, “The expected cost of the surgery and care for the dog is approximately $5,000. If you would like to help, please contact the Fayette County Humane Society on their Facebook page or by phone, at (304)574-2722.”

