2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
Richlands coach update
UPDATE: Tom Rife charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery
A Beckley ARH housekeeper is honored for his extraordinary efforts to help save a life.
Beckley ARH housekeeper’s quick actions help save a life
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh trial
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
Berkshire’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custards reopens with new name and menu
The full episode airs Sun. March 5 at 9 a.m.
In Focus Preview: Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care