WVVA’s Joshua Bolden receives George Hall Award

WVVA’s Joshua Bolden receives George Hall Award
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Accolades were given to WVVA-Today morning news anchor & producer Joshua Bolden in the Mercer County courthouse in Princeton.

Josh, as most call him, was the focus of this surprise ceremony during the Mercer County Commission meeting this afternoon.

Josh received the George Hall Award. It’s the first time this award has ever been bestowed on anyone. Josh and future recipients are recognized with this honor for their community work in the Two Virginias, something Josh has worked hard at during his nearly seven years as a member of the WVVA family.

“Josh is just a stellar example of people that go out of their way to do good for others,” said Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer.

Josh was speechless but was very thankful to his community. “I’m honored, a little shocked, just because I love telling stories, I love this community, this is my other home,” he said.

Remember, you can catch Josh hard at work on WVVA-Today weekday mornings starting at 5:00 a.m. And don’t forget he’s also on our noon newscast, when he’s not on assignment.

The George Hall Award will be given to people who do thing to benefit the mercer county community, and Josh certainly fits that bill.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
John "Lake" Eary Jr.
Father and son describe battle with rare disease
Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County

Latest News

WVVA’s Joshua Bolden receives George Hall Award
WVVA’s Joshua Bolden receives George Hall Award
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
Tuesday night the Richlands Town Council held a special call meeting to discuss budgetary and...
Richlands Town Council struggles to find solution for constituents’ high power bills
CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. lawmakers debate locality pay