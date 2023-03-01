WVVA’s Joshua Bolden receives George Hall Award

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Accolades were given to WVVA-Today morning news anchor & producer Joshua Bolden in the Mercer County courthouse in Princeton.

Josh, as most call him, was the focus of this surprise ceremony during the Mercer County Commission meeting this afternoon.

Josh received the George Hall Award. It’s the first time this award has ever been bestowed on anyone. Josh and future recipients are recognized with this honor for their community work in the Two Virginias, something Josh has worked hard at during his nearly seven years as a member of the WVVA family.

“Josh is just a stellar example of people that go out of their way to do good for others,” said Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer.

Josh was speechless but was very thankful to his community. “I’m honored, a little shocked, just because I love telling stories, I love this community, this is my other home,” he said.

Remember, you can catch Josh hard at work on WVVA-Today weekday mornings starting at 5:00 a.m. And don’t forget he’s also on our noon newscast, when he’s not on assignment.

The George Hall Award will be given to people who do thing to benefit the mercer county community, and Josh certainly fits that bill.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.