WVDEP orders Pinnacle Mining to cease all activity in connection to Wolf Pen water issue

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has ordered Pinnacle Mining Company in Pineville to cease all activity after residents of Wolf Pen complained of suspicious waters pooling in their yards.

This cessation order was issued on Feb. 21, following a DEP inspection. The DEP states that the mine had placed the local community in “imminent danger” for a failure to maintain mine pool levels, which had caused flooding in a resident’s yard. More specifically, this water had surrounded a heat pump, which the DEP says could lead to electrical issues. The DEP’s report required the mines to “use all available methods” to prevent further water from impacting a citizen’s residence.

The correspondence also states that a minimum civil penalty of $750 per day will be assessed for 30 days unless the mine corrects the violation.

Following this order, the DEP dispatched biologists to the Wolf Pen area to sample that water. WVVA has obtained a copy of those results and has learned that the samples were placed on a rush order to Pace Analytical in Beaver.

WVVA is actively working to learn what those results mean for the water condition in Wolf Pen and will update you as more information is available. WVVA had also tried to contact Pinnacle Mining to see if they have ceased mining operations or if they are working to fix the violation.

