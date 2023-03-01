Writers’ Conference to be held in Bluefield in March

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

300 attendees from over 36 states and Canada will be converging on the City of Bluefield for the HopeWords Writers’ Conference on March 24th and March 25th.

The conference, in its 5th year, is a celebration of writing in all its forms.

It will be held at the historic Granada Theater for the second time, and is only a taste of what travelers will see on their trip.

Marie Blackwell, City of Bluefield Ambassador: “It’s going to be a great time to showcase the city of the attendees, and we’re going to do a tour”

That tour will include places like the Bramwell Corner Shop, where everyone will be able to get a taste of their decadent milkshakes.

One of the stops on the tour will be at Gary Bowling’s House of Art, while the tour will come to an end with a scenic photo op at East River Mountain Overlook.

There will also be keynote speakers such as Katherine Paterson, the author of the highly acclaimed, Bridge to Terabithia, as well as local writers like S. D. Smith and Lewis Brogdon.

The goal of the conference is that writers walk away renewed, refreshed, and ready to resume their writing..

Travis Lowe, host of HopeWords: “We say that we want to inspire and equip people to tell stories of hope. So, we want people to be encouraged while they’re here.”

While tickets have just about sold out, there are still a few spots available for locals who wish to attend.

Just join the wait-list when signing up online.

Tickets for the writers conference are $115 each.

You can register online by searching HopeWords on your computer’s search engine.

