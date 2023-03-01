UPDATE: Tom Rife charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery

Charges stem from incident during regional semifinal game
Richlands coach update
Richlands coach update(Pexels)
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR BLUFF, W.Va. (WVVA) - Richlands girls basketball Head Coach, Tom Rife has been charged with one of misdemeanor assault and battery for his role in the physical altercation during the final seconds of last week’s regional semifinal game. The full statement from the Richlands Police Department is below:

Richlands update
Richlands update(Richlands PD/Facebook)

