UPDATE: Tom Rife charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery

CEDAR BLUFF, W.Va. (WVVA) - Richlands girls basketball Head Coach, Tom Rife has been charged with one of misdemeanor assault and battery for his role in the physical altercation during the final seconds of last week’s regional semifinal game. The full statement from the Richlands Police Department is below:

Richlands update (Richlands PD/Facebook)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.