TCCTC announces 2023 SkillsUSA District Competition winners

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - 60 Tazewell and Bland County students of the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center (TCCTC) competed in the SkillsUSA district-level trade competitions in February.

Of the 60, TCCTC had 31 students win and advance to the state SkillsUSA competition beating students from Wythe, Smyth, Carroll, Greyson, and Washington Counties as well as students attending Virginia High School located in Bristol, Virginia.

According to a release from Tazewell County Public Schools, “Competitions were held in the following career and technical education centers in Southwest Virginia: Wythe County Technology Center located in Wytheville, Virginia, Washington County Career and Technical Education Center located in Abingdon, Virginia, Smyth Career and Technology Center located in Marion, Virginia, Wytheville Community College, located in Wytheville, Virginia, and Tazewell County Career and Technical Center located in Tazewell, Virginia.”

In the release, they congratulated all the students who competed and won.

Winners and their categories include: Job Skill Demo A, 1st place Emily Minton; Carpentry, 1st place Troy Bradshaw and second place Justin Kinder; Cabinet making, 1st place Dillon Stout and 2nd place Nathaniel Pruett; Esthetics,1st place Savannah Shouse with model Stephanie Wingo and 4th place Jordan Buchanan with model Chelsie Davis; Total Fantasy Look Hair, 1st place Riley Nunley and 4th place Aaliyah Guess; Total Fantasy Look Makeup, 1st place Jayla Farmer and 4th place Hailey Davis; Total Fantasy Model, 1st place Katie Blevins and 4th place Alyssa Guess; Fantasy Manikin, 1st place Ashley Shelton, Gabby Waller and Kaycee Brett also competed; CPR and First Aide, 1st place Haley Reynolds; Criminal Justice, 3rd place Danyelle Christian and 4th place Jasmine Dodson; Diesel, 1st place Joshua Taylor, second place Patrick Rowe, 3rd place Carter Alley and 4th place Conner Roberts; Bricklayer, 1st place Dakota Davis and 2nd place Aiden Lamb; Masonry, 1st place Dylan Belcher, 2nd place Austin Miller, 3rd place Noah Niswander, 4th place Dalton Scott Golcher and 5th place John Phillips; Mechatronics, 1st place Thomas Cole and Julius Pridgen; Robotics and Automation, 1st place Jett Bowling and Blake Zinsmeister; Motorcycle, 1st place Alyssa Bandy; Marine, 1st place Ryan Perkins; Power Equipment, 1st place Thomas Steele, second place Stephen Muncy, and 3rd place Hope Looney; Collision, 2nd place Nick Hunley, third place Alex Shelton, and 4th place Zachary Wood; Refinishing, 2nd place John Powers; Appraisal, 2nd place Isaac Crigger; Automotive Service Technology, 2nd place Avery Keen; Barbering, 2nd place Breanna Hess; Welding, 2nd place Tylan Tatum and 5th place Bryson Brown; Refinishing, 3rd place Ronin Loulies;Maintenance and Light Repair, 4th place Nikolas Prater and 5th place Braxton Reedy; Nails, 4th place Brianna Lawson with model Braelyn Honaker and 5th place Aysia Hammond with model Kamryn Wilson; Cosmetology, 4th place Jasmine Fox; Automotive Service Technology, Zachary Taylor; and Team Works, Ethan Deel, Mathew Helton, Tanner Mullins, and Caiden Stapleton.

The TCCTC SkillsUSA Lead Advisor Sarah Cooke praised the students of TCCTC for their work ethics and desire to perform in their trades.

The SkillsUSA state competition will be held in Virginia Beach, Virginia on April 21-23.

TCCTC asks that if you would like to donate to costs of students and instructions, you can stop by the school, mail to 260 Advantage Drive Tazewell, Va., or by contacting Cooke at (276) 988-2529 or scooke@tcpsva.org.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.