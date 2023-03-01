Summers County and Wyoming East win regional championships, return to Charleston

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County beat Mingo Central and Wyoming East beat Chapmanville to punch tickets to Charleston.

FINAL: Summers County 29 - Mingo Central 27

FINAL: Wyoming East 54 - Chapmanville 47

Summers County is the #1 seed and Wyoming East will be the #2 seed in the state tournament.

The Lady Bobcats will face #8 Frankfort and the Lady Warriors will face #7 Ravenswood.

