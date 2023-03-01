Richlands Town Council struggles to find solution for constituents’ high power bills

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday night the Richlands Town Council held a special call meeting to discuss budgetary and electric department concerns.

“Someone said tonight that this is the biggest issue plaguing our town and it really is. Because you can go five miles either direction and do business cheaper than you can in Richlands. We want to bring people in instead of pushing them out,” said councilmember Laura Mollo.

The issue also plagues the town council- who spent a majority of the meeting squabbling amongst themselves.

One point of contention: Confusion over a budgetary sheet provided by the interim town manager. The main voice of confusion stemmed from Doug Ratliff, who sits on the town’s electric committee. Ratliff did not make himself available for comment following the meeting.

We asked Mollo if she found the sheet confusing.

“No, but I can see how people do. If you haven’t put the time in to studying it when you look at it it’s kind of like , “What’s going on here,” said Mollo.

Citizens we spoke with after the meeting tell WVVA they felt that nothing was accomplished here. The council did float the idea of holding weekly meetings until the issue is resolved. Mollo adds that a public hearing for comment could also be a possibility in the future.

“Every day that we’re not doing anything we’re wasting time. I don’t want to see the council spinning its wheels I want to see it keep going,” Mollo said.

No other council members made themselves available for comment.

The town of Richlands recently submitted for a forensic audit of the town’s finances. The town’s council is almost entirely newly elected.

