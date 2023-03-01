Raleigh County school’s honor society holds blood drive

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, one Raleigh County school did its best to help combat the ongoing national blood shortage.

Honor Society students at Victory Baptist Academy (VBA) in Beaver held a blood drive in the school gymnasium. The drive was organized through the American Red Cross.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., donors were able to give without an appointment. This includes Brooke Daniels, who is a Junior at VBA. Daniels shared that she wasn’t able to donate last year but made sure she was one of the first to give this time around.

“This year, I came back, and they let me do it and I was real excited... If you give blood it like can save somebody else’s life so I think that’s really important that you do that,” she said. “...even though I was kind of scared and freaking out before I did it.”

In addition to Daniels, other students, staff and even community members were able to donate on Wednesday.

To learn more about the ongoing shortage, visit redcrossblood.org.

