Radford basketball coach set to resume duties after DUI

Radford Men's Basketball Coach Darris Nichols, arrested for DUI in Radford
Radford Men's Basketball Coach Darris Nichols, arrested for DUI in Radford(Radford University)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University Athletics has announced men’s basketball Head Coach Darris Nichols will resume his full duties Monday, March 6.

His brother, Shane Nichols, will remain acting head coach for the duration of the team’s run through the Big South Championships in Charlotte, N.C. March 3-5.

Shane Nichols was named acting coach after Darris Nichols was arrested for DUI in February. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine and have his driver’s license suspended for a year.

