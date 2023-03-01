Princeton and Pikeview advance to sectional finals

Tigers and Panthers pick up hard-fought victories
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:09 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton topped Woodrow Wilson and Pikeview came back to beat Midland Trail in overtime.

FINAL: Princeton 51 - Woodrow Wilson 49

FINAL/OT: Pikeview 67 - Midland Trail 58

Pikeview travels to Shady Spring for the AAA R3 S1 title game on Thursday.

Princeton hosts Oak Hill for the AAAA R3 S2 championship on Friday.

