Princeton and Pikeview advance to sectional finals

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton topped Woodrow Wilson and Pikeview came back to beat Midland Trail in overtime.

FINAL: Princeton 51 - Woodrow Wilson 49

FINAL/OT: Pikeview 67 - Midland Trail 58

Pikeview travels to Shady Spring for the AAA R3 S1 title game on Thursday.

Princeton hosts Oak Hill for the AAAA R3 S2 championship on Friday.

