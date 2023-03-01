Our weather pattern will turn unsettled into late week

Heavy rain, strong storms, and gusty winds will be possible
NEXT 48 HOURS
NEXT 48 HOURS
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

A cold front approaching the area will bring gradually increasing winds and cloud cover into the evening. We look dry through sundown, but once we get past midnight, rain looks to develop.

LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT
LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT

We’ll see occasionally heavy downpours late tonight-early Thursday AM, and localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out. Temps tonight will stay on the milder side, in the upper 40s-low 50s.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook

Thursday will bring morning showers, but by 8-9 AM, they will be tapering off. Most of Thursday looks dry and mild, with a mix of sun and clouds and high temps in the upper 50s-low 60s.

THURSDAY PLANNER
THURSDAY PLANNER

Temps will hover in the 50s Thursday night and into Friday. As a strong area of low pressure rides out of the southwest, we’ll see more rounds of rain develop after midnight Thursday night and into early Friday AM.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook

Torrential rain could once again lead to localized flooding issues.

RAIN PICKS BACK UP THURSDAY NIGHT
RAIN PICKS BACK UP THURSDAY NIGHT

WINDS WILL BE GUSTY TOO, occasionally hitting the 50-60 MPH range on Friday. Downed trees/power loss could result.

GUSTY WINDS
GUSTY WINDS

Friday afternoon, we could see a few more showers and even a few t-storms.

STORMS POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY
STORMS POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY

There is the chance that some of these cells could become strong to severe, with gusty winds being the main threat.

SEVERE RISK
SEVERE RISK

Colder and drier air will begin to surge in behind the departing system Friday night, and low temps will fall into the 30s. We could see a few spotty rain/snow showers early Saturday, but most of the upcoming weekend looks chilly and dry.

COOLING DOWN THIS WEEKEND
COOLING DOWN THIS WEEKEND

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

