Mercer County leaders meet to discuss 5 year tourism plan

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Last year consultant Berkeley Young visited the city of Bluefield to help develop a 5 year plan for Mercer County tourism. Today he presented his ideas to Mercer County leaders. The plan breaks down into three points.

“One is marketing Mercer County externally and internally. Number two is experience development. Making sure we are offering visitors great experiences here to engage with. And advocating for travel industry issues as well,” said Young.

The Executive Director for Mercer County’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau tells WVVA that having a plan in place before rolling out new developments is essential for their success.

“There’s a lot of projects in the works. A lot of things coming. And we need to be prepared for those because whether they’re trails or a sports complex, it’s the CVB that’s going to take those things by the reigns and market them to the outside area. So we need to make sure we are in line with that and are in the right place when the time is right,” said Jamie Null.

The plan isn’t in place quite yet, Mercer County’s CVB board will review it before giving it the green light. That approval could come in their April meeting.

