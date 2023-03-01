Man sentenced for prison over Wythe County drug charges

Antonio Isaiah Reynolds mugshot
Antonio Isaiah Reynolds mugshot(Wythe County Commonwealth's Attorney)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of three men arrested as part of a Wythe County drug investigation has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison time.

Antonio Isaiah Reynolds, 23 of Roanoke, pleaded guilty March 1, 2023 to one count of Possession with the intent to distribute 10 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of 10 grams or more of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 20 years on each, for a total of 40 years. After Reynolds serves a mandatory ten years, the remaining balance of 30 years is suspended, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. After release, he will be placed on supervised probation, and he has waived his 4th amendment rights.

Cases against Quenzell Gavan Payne and Aaron Darnell Edwards, arrested as part of the same operation, are pending.

“I would like to thank the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their excellent work in this case. A pipeline of illegal narcotics makes its way to Wythe County via Roanoke and today’s conviction sends a clear message that our county will not tolerate such trafficking,” said Jones.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
John "Lake" Eary Jr.
Father and son describe battle with rare disease
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County

Latest News

BARC gallery reception.
BARC to hold artist reception for “Bluefield and Beyond” exhibit
Spero Health
Addiction treatment facility opens in Beckley
Blood drive
Raleigh County school’s honor society holds blood drive
Fayette County Court House
Fayette County Sheriff releases monthly public Dissemination Report
Richlands coach update
UPDATE: Tom Rife charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery