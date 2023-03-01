It’ll feel more like late Spring on this first day of Meteorological Spring

We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures will climb well above average this afternoon into the 60s and 70s.

Rain will move into our region tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. The rain could be heavy at times which may result in some localized flooding issues late tonight. Also, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Temperatures wills stay mild in the 50s all night long.

Most of Thursday looks dry with the exception of some early morning rain and a few stray showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still above average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rounds of rain will move through our area on Thursday night and Friday. Once again, heavy downpours could lead to some localized flooding during that time. Also, some strong thunderstorms cannot be ruled out as a very powerful cold front moves through on Friday afternoon/evening. Whether we receive strong storms or not, gusty winds are expected on Friday.

Localized flooding will be a concern where heavy rain falls on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

There is a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms on Friday afternoon/evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Northwesterly winds will bring in some cooler air and possibly a few flurries for the higher elevations on Saturday. High temperatures will be more seasonable in the 40s for most. We’ll warm up a bit on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

