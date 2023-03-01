Gov. Justice signs W.Va. “Campus Carry” bill into law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) signed Senate Bill 10, the “West Virginia Self-Defense Act” into law Wednesday morning.

The law, known colloquially as “Campus Carry,” is set to take effect on July 1st, 2024. It will allow concealed carry of handguns in most instances on college campuses in the Mountain State.

Before Wednesday’s signing, Gov. Justice noted he sees such a law as an important step in keeping college students safe on school grounds.

“When that situation happens, you know, if we have gun-completely-free-areas, to where absolutely, without any question, there’s no way we can defend ourselves, then it seems like those are the targets, that are targeted many, many, many times.”>

The law had been previously opposed by a number of schools in W.Va., including Concord and West Virginia Universities -- with both noting they plan to prohibit firearms at events taking place in a stadium or arena, with capacity of more than 1,000 spectators.

According to the Associated Press, the law includes other exceptions as well.

The bill bans the open carry of a firearm on a college or university campus and allows institutions of higher learning to implement exceptions. It also prohibits people from taking guns into areas with a capacity of more than 1,000 spectators — stadiums for football games, for example — or to on-campus daycare centers. The bill allows exceptions in rooms where a student or employee disciplinary proceeding is being held. Guns can be restricted in specifically designated areas where patient care or mental health counseling is being provided. Schools would be permitted to regulate firearms in residence halls, but not in common areas, including lounges, dining areas and study areas. Colleges and universities will be required to provide a secure location for storage of a pistol or revolver in at least one on-campus residence hall or to make safes available in residence rooms, which could come with a fee.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.