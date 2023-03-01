CAPITOL BEAT: Senate bill would make first-time drug possession charge a felony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia senators passed a bill on Tuesday that would make it a felony to possess Fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

The bill passed by a vote of 32-1 and will be considered next in the House of Delegates.

According to Senator Vince Deeds, (R) Greenbrier County, a sponsor of the bill, the idea behind the legislation is to get first-time offenders into drug treatment courts faster. He said those who successfully navigate the program may have the charges completely wiped of their record.

“This bill sets up treatment programs and incentivizes treatment for those who are entry-level drug users. Successful completion exonerates the criminal charge so they can be productive members of society.”

Under existing code, a first-time possession charge is only a misdemeanor.

Senator Deeds said the legislation also strengthens the penalties for high-level, repeat drug dealers.

