CAPITOL BEAT: Senate bill would make first-time drug possession charge a felony


West Virginia senators passed a bill on Tuesday that would make it a felony to possess Fentanyl...
West Virginia senators passed a bill on Tuesday that would make it a felony to possess Fentanyl and other illegal drugs.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia senators passed a bill on Tuesday that would make it a felony to possess Fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

The bill passed by a vote of 32-1 and will be considered next in the House of Delegates.

According to Senator Vince Deeds, (R) Greenbrier County, a sponsor of the bill, the idea behind the legislation is to get first-time offenders into drug treatment courts faster. He said those who successfully navigate the program may have the charges completely wiped of their record.

“This bill sets up treatment programs and incentivizes treatment for those who are entry-level drug users. Successful completion exonerates the criminal charge so they can be productive members of society.”

Under existing code, a first-time possession charge is only a misdemeanor.

Senator Deeds said the legislation also strengthens the penalties for high-level, repeat drug dealers.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
John "Lake" Eary Jr.
Father and son describe battle with rare disease
Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County

Latest News

Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
Bolden receives George Hall Award
WVVA’s Joshua Bolden receives George Hall Award
Bolden receives George Hall Award
WVVA’s Joshua Bolden receives George Hall Award
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop
America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop